St. Pete burglary suspect had socks on hands

Do you recognize this guy? If so, police want to hear from you!

WTSP 7:01 AM. EDT July 01, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Police in St. Petersburg hope you can help them identify a burglary suspect who apparently forgot his gloves for one heist.

This video is of a guy police say broke into a home in the 2900 block of 15th Street North on Wednesday.   He was wearing socks on his hands, and made off with a bike and electronics.

If you recognize him, you’re asked to call St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780 or text your tip to TIP-411.
 

