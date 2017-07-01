St. Pete burglary suspect had socks on hands

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Police in St. Petersburg hope you can help them identify a burglary suspect who apparently forgot his gloves for one heist.

This video is of a guy police say broke into a home in the 2900 block of 15th Street North on Wednesday. He was wearing socks on his hands, and made off with a bike and electronics.

If you recognize him, you’re asked to call St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780 or text your tip to TIP-411.



