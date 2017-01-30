St. Pete city council chairwoman Rice diagnosed with breast cancer

St. Petersburg City Council chair Darden Rice (Photo: Darden Rice)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Darden Rice, the chairwoman for the St. Petersburg City Council, disclosed publicly that she was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

Rice, 46, announced Monday that she has begun treatment. The news coincides with her expected announcement that she will run for re-election to the city council.

"I am fortunate to have a very strong outlook," Rice said in a statement, "My doctors and I are confident in my treatment plan. I expect to fully recover and be back at work shortly."

Rice credited her doctors and her friends for their support. She also mentioned that early detection of breast cancer was key to her diagnosis.

"I would be remiss if I did not shout from the rooftop: Early detection saves lives. I encourage women to take annual breast cancer screening seriously. It will save your life," Rice said.

She has asked for a "brief period" of privacy for herself and her family to adjust to the diagnosis before she returns to work and said that she will formally announce her re-election bid in two weeks.

(© 2017 WTSP)