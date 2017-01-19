St. Pete cop killer asks to have life sentence reduced

Nicholas Lindsey (left) was convicted in the 2011 killing St. Pete police officer David Crawford (right).

Nicholas Lindsey was 16 years old the night of Feb. 21, 2011, when he shot and killed St. Petersburg police officer David Crawford near Tropicana Field. Lindsey, by his own admission, was roaming through neighborhoods looking for cars to burglarize, and Crawford was answering a call from a concerned resident.

On March 23, 2012, Lindsey was convicted of the murder of Crawford and, despite his juvenile status at the time of the killing, was given a life sentence in state prison without parole, which was upheld by an appellate court in October 2013.

But the U.S. Supreme Court last year ruled that life sentences given to minors are unconstitutional, and so Lindsey and his defense attorneys will be in court in the Sixth Judicial Circuit in Clearwater Friday afternoon, asking that his sentence be reduced to 40 years.

Lindsey and his defense attorneys will be in court in the Sixth Judicial Circuit in Clearwater Friday afternoon, asking that his sentence be reduced to 40 years.

