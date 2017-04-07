St. Pete man arrested on charge of child sexual assault

Austin Wayne Holcomb (Photo: St. Petersburg Police Department)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- A 27-year-old St. Petersburg man was arrested Thursday after allegedly sexually assaulting on a 4-year-old child.

According to St. Petersburg Police Department, Austin Wayne Holcomb has been charged with sexual battery on a child less than 12 years old.

SPPD said in its affidavit that Holcomb, who is not related to the victim, was helping the victim's parents and entered the girl's bedroom. Police said that Holcomb allegedly removed the girl's underpants and licked her private parts.

According to the affidavit, Holcomb asked the victim if "it felt good" and the victim said no. Holcomb then left the residence abruptly.

The victim's mother asked the child what happened and the child reported the alleged assault.

Doctors performed a rape kit test on the victim and preliminary results confirmed the presence of saliva. SPPD said DNA testing to match samples provided by Holcomb is forthcoming.

© 2017 WTSP-TV