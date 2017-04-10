St. Pete man puts excrement in washing machine

Michael Shannon is seen in a February 9, 2017 booking photo for petty theft. (Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A man was caught Saturday morning defecating on a laundromat floor, then attempting to press his excrement into the soap loading compartment.

According to an affidavit posted on the website The Smoking Gun, Michael Shannon, 57, of St. Petersburg, is charged with criminal mischief after an eyewitness saw Shannon's actions and called the manager, who then called police.

Upon arrival at Soapy's Laundromat, located at 3435 15th Avenue South, the evidence was visible and Shannon admitted his guilt after police read him his Miranda rights.

The defendant has a lengthy arrest record in Pinellas County, with multiple arrests for theft and trespassing.

According to the most recent arrest affidavit, alcohol may have been a factor.

Reportedly the incident caused $475 in damages.

