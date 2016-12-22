St. Pete mayor speaks out after N.C. lawmakers fail to repeal 'bathroom bill'

St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman urged North Carolina business owners to send their companies to his open and inclusive city. (Photo: Rick Kriseman via Twitter)

North Carolina lawmakers failed to repeal the ‘Bathroom Bill’ on Wednesday.

The bill requires people to use the public restroom that matches the sex on their birth certificates regardless of their gender identities.

In April, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman wrote an op-ed in the Charlotte Observer saying St. Pete is ‘open for business even’ if N.C. is not.

After learning about the decision to keep HB2, Kriseman took to social media to reaffirm that St.Pete welcomes anyone unhappy to not just move there but bring their business to town.

In the article, Mayor Kriseman also comments on how states that discriminated against the LGBT community lost millions of dollars in revenue.

“That is not the recipe for recruiting and retaining talent. That is not the message that inspires innovation. St. Petersburg, where the sun shines on all, is open for business and eager to provide a new home where hard work, not prejudice and discrimination, determine how high you can climb,” says Kriseman.

“If you look at what the Mayor’s done in the past, such as raising the pride flag at city hall during pride month, marching in the pride parade and really approaching the job of mayor with an open mind and wanting to include everyone, it just makes a lot of sense,” says St.Pete Communications Director, Benjamin Kirby.

NC Lawmakers couldn’t come to an agreement on whether to fully or partially repeal the bill, so for now things will stay the same.

