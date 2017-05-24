WTSP
St. Pete middle school teacher accused of molesting three teens

10News staff , WTSP 1:34 PM. EDT May 24, 2017

A St. Petersburg middle school teacher was arrested Wednesday morning.  He’s accused of molesting three teens.

Joseph Zavalnak, 41, is facing five counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.  There are three alleged victims – all girls between the ages of 13 and 17.

Two of the reported molestations happened  at the end of last year.  During the investigation, another alleged incident from 2013 was discovered.

No additional details were immediately available.
 

