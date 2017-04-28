St. Pete mom says son injured in time-out box at school

A St. Petersburg mom claims her 3-year-old son's Pre-K teacher at Lynch Elementary put him in this timeout space called "The Island" where he was injured. He had to get 2 staples in his head.

The Pinellas County School District says an internal investigation finds there was no neglect on the teacher's part for causing the injury.

What do you think about teachers putting kids in timeout? It’s a story 10News’ Kendra Conlon is working on today. Watch for her report on it coming up today beginning at 5pm.

© 2017 WTSP-TV