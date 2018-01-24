WTSP
St. Pete police searching for missing 10-year-old boy

Ronkeire Stewart was last seen at a Save-A-Lot.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Ronkeire Stewart was last seen near the Save-a-Lot at 28th Avenue and 34th Street North at about 7 p.m.

If you know where he is, contact St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780.

