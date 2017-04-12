St. Pete police seek missing man

Gerald Thompson

St. Petersburg police are asking for help to find a missing 80-year-old man who suffers some dementia.

Gerald T. Thompson was last seen when he drove off from his home in the 1600 block of Cape Ann Avenue NE about 3 p.m. to go to Home Depot this afternoon.

He is driving a red 2016 Hyundai Sonata, Florida tag 859VVS, with a decorative Kentucky Wildcats plate frame.

He is wearing a blue and orange Gators shirt with suspenders and blue jeans.

Anyone with information, please call the St. Petersburg Police Dept. (727) 893-7780, or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.

