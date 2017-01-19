St. Pete police seek missing teen

St. Petersburg police are asking the public to help locate a missing teen.

Kayla Hyde, 18, was last seen about 8:43 p.m. Wednesday, after she finished her shift at a restaurant on 54th Avenue North. She did not return to her home, where she lives with her parents.

Hyde is 5-foot-7, 150 pounds and has blue eyes and shoulder-length dark blonde hair. She was last seen wearing black pants and a light colored button down shirt.

She was last seen in the company of two white men 18- 29 years old, who appeared to be acquaintances of hers. One had shaggy brown hair and was wearing a red plaid shirt. The man in the photo is possibly the man she left with after work.

Police do not believe she is in danger, however they would like to make contact with her to make sure she is OK.

Please call St. Petersburg Police with information at (727) 893-7780 or text "sppd" and your tip to tip411. Refer to case #2017-003293

