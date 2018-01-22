St. Pete Police working with community leaders to change MLK Day response

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade route in St. Petersburg, Fla. (Photo: 10News)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Better communication and a concerted effort by city officials to get input from community leaders is what St. Petersburg city leaders hope will lead to better interaction between police and citizens during next year's Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade.

Dozens of south St. Pete residents spoke during the public comment forum of last week’s city council meeting, complaining that the police presence in their neighborhood following the parade went too far.

“I talked to so many people who were concerned, more so than ever, about feeling as though our community was under lockdown,” one speaker said.

St. Petersburg Police said their plan was based on a public safety strategy stemming from deadly shootings on the holiday in recent years, that businesses in the area have complained about unlicensed vendors, and crowds of people spilling into the streets.

“I am opposed to policies that intentionally prevent black people from gathering and preventing us from moving about freely in our community was reminiscent of ‘sundown laws’, black codes and Jim Crow practices that Dr. King gave his life fighting to abolish,” Bro. John Muhammad told the council. “Instead of spending money to stop, block and reroute I would like to encourage you to direct, manage and ensure the flow of traffic like you do after the Rays games, Grand Prix and other major events.”

Police admit more could have been done in advance of the holiday to alert residents of their plans to close streets and divert traffic.

“We came up with a plan, and we came up with a great plan and the plan worked,” said St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway. “We didn't have any shootings, no one got killed, no one got hurt. Our biggest problem was we didn't do what you and I normally do. We didn't communicate to the community that we were going to set up this traffic enforcement plan."

Holloway met with community leaders following the event and said he plans to continue those talks to make sure next year’s celebration doesn’t provoke the same reaction.

But Holloway added that neighborhood leaders need to take ownership of the event and go through the proper permitting and insurance procedures.

