St. Pete restaurant offers lifeline for bad date victims

Women suffering through torturous first dates at the Iberian Rooster restaurant in St. Petersburg could find help with a simple trip to the bathroom.

"Hello, Are you on a date that isn't going well?" asks a sign in the women's room to gain the attention of those with remorse at setting up a blind date through a dating app or mutual friends.

The sign advises the women to order what's known as an angel shot, which alerts restaurant staff to escort them either to their car, a taxi or other ride.

“This is for people who genuinely feel the person could cause them harm or make them really uncomfortable,” says John Short, a server at the restaurant.



The restaurant got the idea after seeing a similar poster that went viral. It was taken at a bar in England.

The poster tells women if you go to the bar and ask for “Angela,” The bar staff will know you need help.

“Nobody should ever feel like there's not a way to get out of an uncomfortable situation, where they could be in danger,” says Short.



“You never want to feel uncomfortable on a date, so if there’s a way to prevent that, then that's what you need to do,” says Lauren Parkin.

Ordering an "Angel shot neat" means an employee will walk you to your car. Ordering an "Angel shot on ice" means they'll call an Uber or taxi for you. And ordering an "Angel shot with lime" means they'll call the police."

“Such a fabulous and proactive approach to helping women,” says Bonnie Bush with the Tampa Crisis Center.



Bonnie Bush with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is very involved with the "Green Dot Ybor" program. It helps anyone step in and potentially stop violence.

The program teaches people how to spot a domestic violence, sexual assault or child abuse situation.

A green dot means someone chose to use their actions or words to stop a “red dot” situation from happening.

Bush is praising the restaurant with the concept to protect women.



“It's such a great idea, that maybe through this story other restaurants and bars will take this incentive,” says Bush.

The restaurant does hope others adopt this idea into their business.

The Crisis Center also gave us other tips for first dates:

Let a friend or family member know where you are going.

Look up the person before on social media.

Check on your counties website to see if that person has a criminal record.

Bush says one in three women is a victim of domestic violence.

No customers have ordered the angel shot yet. The owner hopes they never have to.

