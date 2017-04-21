St. Petersburg police seeking missing man

Rodney Vincent

St. Petersburg police are asking for the public's help to find a man who has been missing for two months.

Rodney Vincent was last seen in February and we were notified that he was missing in March. Detectives said they have exhausted all leads as to where he may be.

He was last seen in St. Petersburg and his car was found in Sarasota. His family is very concerned about him because he has been suffering from depression.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727- 893-7780, or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.

