Staffer accidentally shoots, hurts self at NRA headquarters

A World War I trench diorama is on display in the National Firearms Museum at the National Rifle Association headquarters in Fairfax, Va. (Photo: National Firearms Museum)

An employee of a Fairfax, Va., museum representing the nation's largest gun rights organization accidentally shot himself on Friday, police said.

The staffer at the National Firearms Museum, a site run by the National Rifle Association out of its headquarters, suffered a minor wound to the lower body while taking part in firearms training at the organization's range, Fairfax County, Va., police said. The staffer, a 46-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to police. The incident happened while the man holstered his pistol and it accidentally fired, police said.

Police did not release the identity of the employee.

Neither the NRA nor the museum could be reached for comment early Friday evening.

No charges are expected in the case, police said.

The National Firearms Museum is owned and operated by the NRA and it is located within the organization's headquarters in Fairfax. The museum is one of three owned and operated by the NRA.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM