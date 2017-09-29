Stan Lee raises $25K for hurricane victims

Kevin Smith, left, and Stan Lee auction off a skateboard at MegaCon Tampa Bay.

Comic book legend Stan Lee played superhero and helped raise $25,000 for Hurricane Irma victims on Friday.

The man behind superheroes like Spider-Man, Iron Man and the Incredible Hulk is in town to attend MegaCon Tampa Bay this weekend, and he helped auction off unique items and experiences, including a one-on-one dinner with Lee and a fully paid trip to Los Angeles to hang out with him.

The proceeds went to Feeding Florida.

Helping with the auction was director/actor Kevin Smith, best known for "Clerks" and "Chasing Amy."

The trip to LA, which includes a Black Eyed Peas concert, went for $10,000.

A cameo in Smith's upcoming "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot" drew $6,000, dinner with Stan Lee got $3,400, and a Stan Lee Spider-Man comic drew a $1,000 bid.

In addition to the money raised for the auction, the convention's organizers are donating $10,000 to Feeding Florida.

MegaCon continues through the weekend.

