'Stand your ground' hearing starts today

Former Tampa Police captain Curtis Reeves Jr. is suspected of fatally shooting Chad Oulson, 43, and wounding his wife, Nicole, 33. Tampa Bay Times photo

DADE CITY, Fla. -- Monday marked the first day in a hearing on Curtis Reeves' fatal shooting of Chad Oulson during a screening of Lone Survivor at a Wesley Chapel movie theater in 2014.

The hearing is to determine whether retired Tampa police officer. Reeves, 74, will be immune from prosecution under Florida's "stand your ground" law. Reeves' attorneys will argue that Oulson, 43, attacked Reeves during a confrontation over Oulson's use of his cell phone during the movie previews.

The controversial Florida law says that a citizen can use deadly force against another person if they in fear for their life during a violent confrontation.

We will live stream the hearing daily.

PART ONE

PART TWO

Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

(© 2017 WTSP)