Standing his ground?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Sarasota artist using social media as canvas
-
Fire closes Polk County roads
-
Crews still battling Polk brush fires
-
Free parking for Hard Rock customers
-
Brandon girl found after missing for nearly two days
-
Ocala man's bombing plot foiled
-
Breaking down Trump's press conference
-
Homes destroyed from Polk County wildfires
-
Helicopters drop water on brush fire
-
Eaglet getting fed
More Stories
-
Was fatal shooting inside Pasco movie theater justified?Feb 17, 2017, 9:12 a.m.
-
White House denies report on rounding up immigrantsFeb 17, 2017, 10:23 a.m.
-
Polk County roads reopen near brush fireFeb 17, 2017, 5:52 a.m.