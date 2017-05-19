Starkey Park partially reopening after wildfire

Starkey Wilderness Park is reopen after wildfires. (Photo: WTSP)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. ---- Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park will reopen Saturday, although sections of many trails still remain off limits, Pasco County officials said.

The park was closed as crews fought a 2,275-acre wildfire earlier this month.

The paved bike trail will remain closed. The tent and cabin areas will be open for camping, but the primitive camp sites will remain closed.

The Suncoast Trail will be open except for the Starkey/Suncoast connector.

The no open flame policy remains in effect until further notice at the following Pasco County sites: Crews Lake Wilderness Park, John S. Burks Memorial Park, J Ben Harrill Recreation Complex, Lake Lisa Park, Moon Lake Park, Odessa Park, Sam W. Pasco Recreation Complex, Starkey Wilderness Park, Upper Pithlachascotee River Preserve and Withlacoochee River Park.

The no open flames policy is rescinded at all other Pasco County parks.

