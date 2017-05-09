Starkey Park to remain closed through Sunday

The entire town of St. George has been evacuated due to a wildfire at Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge that started a month ago. FACEBOOK/OKEFENOKEE NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE

Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park will remain closed through Sunday because of safety concerns and to allow firefighters access as they continue to monitor a wildfire that started this weekend.

All camping, biking and hiking trails are closed at Starkey Park.

A countywide burn ban also remains in effect, county officials sad.

Meanwhile, due to the overwhelming response from the public with donations to aid firefighters, the Salvation Army will now only be accepting donations at 7745 Ridge Road, Port Richey, through Friday

Donations accepted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Items needed include water/sports drinks, sunblock, lip balm, bug spray, non-perishable, individually-wrapped snacks.

