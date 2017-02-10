TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) – A Florida State Attorney says a proposed expansion of the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law would not only complicate Florida’s criminal justice system, but would also embolden violent criminals and undermine public safety.

Senate Bill 128 passed a rules committee on Thursday in Tallahassee by an 8-2 vote, which means the proposed law is ready to go in front of the full Florida Senate for a vote when the upcoming session begins on March 7th.

“It’s a very bad situation. This is going to make our jobs much tougher, this doesn’t promote anything regarding public safety, in fact it does the opposite,” said State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Court. “This is going to massively increase and complicate our prosecuting every type of violent crime, assault, battery, domestic violence threats that come through the system.”

“There are smart adjustments we can make to the ‘Stand Your Ground’ law but this is not one of them,” added Warren. “This is not doing what the proponents say it’s doing. This bill is anti-law enforcement, it’s anti-law and order and it’s going to create a lot of chaos and disruption in our criminal justice system. Ultimately it’s going to undermine public safety.”

(© 2017 WTSP)