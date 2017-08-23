WTSP
State Dept. warns Americans about traveling to Acapulco, Cancun and other parts of Mexico

WTSP 8:19 PM. EDT August 23, 2017

WASHINGTON -- There’s a new travel advisory you need to hear if you plan on visiting any part of Mexico.

The State Department says Americans tourists have been victims of violent crimes in some well-known destinations.

The travel advisory reports that in Los Cabos, there has been a high rate of homicide.  In  Acapulco, there are reports of armed roadblocks.    And in Cancun, Cozumel and Playa Del Carmen, there’s a new warning about shootings involving members of organized crime.

That same area -- Cancun and Cozumel -- is the focus of an earlier travel warning about tainted alcohol.  More than 60 people have come forward saying they were served alcohol that made them blackout while in Mexico.

Some claim they were robbed, beaten or raped while they were unconscious.

A 2017 industry report said 36 percent of alcohol consumed in Mexico is produced illegally. In a crackdown earlier this month, the government seized 10,000 gallons of illicit alcohol from a company that was supplying tourist hot spots.

