State teaching would-be trappers how to hunt pythons

Head lamps illuminate a Burmese python captured in the Florida Everglades before it is placed into a bag. (Photo: Andrew West, The (Fort Myers, Fla.) News-Press)

We all know about the massive python problem in South Florida. So wildlife specialists say they need your help!

They can train you to hunt and capture the invasive species.

There are an estimated 150.000 to 300,pythons in the state.

The Python Patrol is a free program that teaches how to catch and bag the pythons

Carol Lyn Parrish, public information coordinator of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the agency needs a lot of help catching the invasive species.

"The population is so large and the area is so vast where these snakes are populating. We need the public's help," she says.

Once graduates leave the program -- they'll get to go out and hunt the pythons on their own. Some could even become contractors and get paid for their hunting skills.

For more information, go to the Python Patrol website.

