Statewide fracking ban picks up heavy GOP support

TALLAHASSEE — A once unpopular proposal by Democrats to ban fracking in all of Florida picked up influential support from key Republicans in the state Senate, but its fate in the House of Representatives is uncertain.

Sen. Dana Young, R-Tampa, joined fellow freshman Sen. Gary Farmer, D-Fort Lauderdale, in an all-out ban of all types of an oil extraction method known as fracking.

"I want my children and all Floridians to have the same opportunities that I had to enjoy Florida," Young said of her bill.

Young's position on fracking is the polar opposite of the position she took last year as the House Majority Leader. She helped corral votes for a bill by Rep. Ray Rodrigues, R-Bonita Springs, that called for statewide regulation created with a yearlong study conducted by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Some saw Rodrigues' bill as being pro-fracking, and it stepped over more than 40 bans passed by municipal and county governments around the state.

"Many people don't realize this, but that bill was also a ban — it put the moratorium on fracking for a year," Young said. "I think it's time we stop looking at the past and start looking toward the future."

Farmer filed his bill in November. State Rep. Evan Jenne, D-Dania Beach, filed an identical version in the House. At the time, Jenne said the bill was more of a statement in the event another lawmaker submitted another plan to regulate fracking.

Rodrigues' bill passed the House with a 73-45 vote. An identical version filed by Sen. Garrett Richter, R-Naples, failed to pass the Senate Appropriations Committee. Powerful senators on the committee such as Jack Latvala, R-Clearwater, voted against Richter's bill.

Latvala now supports this year's ban.

"I'll say it. I didn't like what I heard in that committee meeting, and I think after I heard some of the things that were said during that meeting and in other meetings, this was the way we need to go," Latvala said. "This is about where we are now."

Jenne's bill may face a tough fight in the House, but Farmer will not be surprised if House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O' Lakes, provided his support as well.

Farmer borrowed Corcoran's reference of "Gucci-loafer shoe wearing lobbyists" as people who may persuade House members from supporting the fracking ban.

"Perhaps those Gucci-wearing lobbyists can persuade Speaker Corcoran," Farmer said. "But I think that's doubtful."

Rodrigues, who replaced Young as House Majority Leader, said he had not yet read the ban, but he was interested to see how local governments would react to its pre-emption of local bans.

"These were the same people who didn't want pre-emption in my bill, what will they do now?" Rodrigues said. "It will be interesting."

Previous efforts by Rodrigues and Richter to regulate fracking stem from an oil driller that refused to stop fracking at a well in eastern Collier County in late 2013. Texas-based Dan A. Hughes Co. refused to honor demands from the state DEP to stop conducting a type of fracking that pumps acid into the ground to eat through shale and free oil and natural gas trapped inside. The state eventually stopped Hughes, but the incident led the Collier County Commission to ask Richter to file a statewide regulation bill in 2015. That bill died with an abrupt end to the 2015 legislative session due to a fight over health care funding.

Richter brought back his bill for last year's session with sharper language pre-empting any local ordinances. It received plenty of opposition from environmental groups and local governments.

One of the groups opposed to Richter's bill was Audubon Florida. Its executive director, Eric Draper, said although the Senate bill has bipartisan support, its chances in the House were not certain.

"It will be interesting to see how the oil and gas groups react to this over there, but who knows?" Draper said. "Maybe the House will see the momentum in the Senate and want to join along."

A case DEP brought against Hughes in October for the way it disposed toxic waste remains active. In its complaint, DEP alleged Hughes crews dumped an oil mixture into the holes where it had drilled at the eastern Collier site known as the Hogan mine. The company also failed to properly cap the wells, according to the complaint.

