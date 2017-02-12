Stealth drug ravages Louisville as deaths spike

A rock of heroin at the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab in Frankfort, Kentucky sits to be examined. Employees at the lab have begun treating everything that comes in as if it contains the much more potent drug Fentanyl, fatal at even very small doses (Photo: Alton Strupp/The CJ)

One word uttered by a suspected drug dealer inside his South Louisville home sent narcotics detectives scrambling out the door to call for reinforcements:

Fentanyl.

The suspect cautioned that he mixed his heroin stash with the stealth and deadly drug, which has caused some U.S. police officers — and a police dog — to overdose after breathing in or having their skin exposed to even a small amount of its fine powder.

A few years ago, many residents, drug users, and even some police officers hadn't heard the word. Now fentanyl is blamed for causing or contributing to nearly 43 percent of the county's 325 fatal drug overdoses last year — and taking more lives than homicides.

Fentanyl-related deaths spiked to 139 from 26 between 2015 and 2016. That's five times more victims, according to Jefferson County coroner's data. Deaths blamed on all drugs also climbed by nearly 48 percent, from 220 to 325, mirroring similar spikes across the nation.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is legally used to ease the severe pain for amputees and advanced cancer patients but is increasingly hidden in batches of heroin or other drugs. It can be up to 50 times more potent than heroin, according to officer safety alerts by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. And, the DEA cautioned, a dose as small as two milligrams — about the size of Abraham Lincoln's cheek on a penny — can be lethal.

Officers and users can't detect it. And sometimes dealers don't even know it's in the shipment they bought from their suppliers, police say.

"I'm scared of it," said Louisville Metro Police Lt. J.T. Duncan, a narcotics unit supervisor. "You never know what you're going to get."

And predictions for 2017 are bleak.

Jim Scott, resident agent-in-charge of the DEA's Louisville Division, expects to see overdoses from fentanyl rise this year.

It's cheaper than heroin and delivers a more powerful high, appealing to manufacturers and traffickers. It's often made in China and shipped to Canada or Mexico and then hauled into the United States, but it also has been sent directly from China, Scott said.

Manufacturers are making more of it and adding it to a wider variety of products — such as counterfeit prescription pills, cocaine, and methamphetamine — to expand the customer base beyond heroin users.

"There are some who will not touch heroin because of the stigma," Louisville Metro Police narcotics Sgt. Tom Schardein said.

They could end up unwittingly taking a pill containing fentanyl. The DEA issued a warning on its website calling its pressed pill form, which mimics the appearance of oxycodone and other prescription pills, "a global threat" amid the nation's largest "fentanyl crisis" in a decade.

The FBI and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also issued fentanyl alerts, noting last year's overdose spikes across the nation.

"It's troubling," the police sergeant said. "We’re talking to people now who were actually trying to find the fentanyl. We’re told the high is quicker and slightly longer.”

More than two dozen people already have overdosed this year in Jefferson County. Of the eight whose toxicology reports are concluded, seven had consumed fentanyl, Scott said.

Fentanyl comes in many forms other than pills or powder, police said. Some addicts steal cancer patients' patches and chew them or rip them open and scrape off the fentanyl. There's also a spray and a lozenge on a stick that resembles a lollipop.

The scope of the fentanyl crisis is difficult to quantify.

Some reports point to fentanyl as the commonwealth's new No. 1 killer, overtaking heroin. But some deaths blamed on morphine were likely caused by heroin that metabolized in the victim's body over time, so heroin's exact death toll is unknown.

Last year, fentanyl surpassed the known number of heroin-related deaths in Kentucky — with 28 percent of all fatal overdoses linked to heroin, compared to 34 percent to fentanyl, according to a 2015 fatality report by the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy. And fentanyl overtook the confirmed number of heroin-related deaths in Jefferson County, which totaled 99 last year, according to coroner records.

Final numbers for 2016 aren't available, but fentanyl again is expected to be the top known culprit in the statewide death toll, said Van Ingram, the office's executive director.

The extent of non-fatal overdoses blamed on fentanyl also is unknown.

Hospitals don't routinely test for fentanyl or heroin and instead use life-saving measures for opioids in general.

Dr. Robert Couch, medical director for Emergency Services at Norton Audubon Hospital, said opioid overdoses in the last five years grew from "an occasional event to an everyday event" with doctors sometimes fighting to save two or three overdose patients simultaneously.

He called a late night news conference Aug. 30 to declare a public health emergency after nine overdose patients in a single night were rushed into Norton, amid clusters of regional and national overdoses.

"I'm scared of whatever is used to cut this heroin," he told reporters.

A few days before the doctor's public alert, a 31-year-old female died from what toxicology reports later showed was a mix of heroin and fentanyl, and a 30-year-old man died of cocaine and fentanyl, according to data from the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Couch described why fentanyl doses are so deadly: "They make people stop breathing, They get sleepy, lose consciousness and ... once they stop breathing, there's very little time to save them."

Irreversible brain damage occurs in four to six minutes. Death follows.

"Sometimes someone wants to experiment and it only takes one pill to die," Couch said. "If it’s fentanyl, it’s Russian roulette."

What police fear next

Amid a rising tide of opioid overdoses, Louisville Metro Police officers started carrying naloxone, a potentially life-saving antidote, in late 2015.

They use Narcan, a name-brand form that is easily squirted in the person's nostrils and helps to quickly restore breathing.

Officers administered 688 doses of the antidote last year to 480 people who had overdosed. More than 95 percent were resuscitated, said Officer Erik Velten, safety coordinator for the department.

Police don't track the drug at fault in non-fatal overdoses, but Velten said the growing threat of fentanyl is felt on the force.

“When heroin came out, it was one dose of Narcan that’s gonna fix you and wake you up," he said. "Now with the fentanyl, they’re having to give two and three doses, sometimes more.”

Velten, who used to give naloxone from the back of ambulances during his years as an EMT, led training not only on treating overdose victims but also on keeping officers safe. When he framed fentanyl as not just another drug but as a hazardous chemical, use of medical gloves skyrocketed.

Safety alerts are posted on the Kentucky Narcotics Officers' Association's website, which offered training on fentanyl dangers last year to more than 360 narcotics investigators across the state.

Tommy Loving, the association's executive director, said officers are concerned about the dangers, so more training will be offered this year on fentanyl as well as carfentanil, an elephant tranquilizer up to 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

Narcotics investigators in Louisville fear carfentanil is the next big threat.

Routine toxicology reports typically don't decipher between fentanyl and its analogs so it's unknown how many deaths in Louisville have been blamed on carfentanil. In the first confirmed case here, it killed a 28-year-old on Aug. 22, according to a coroner's annual report.

Louisville police supervisors caution officers to wear rubber gloves when bagging evidence and to stop field testing drugs that could contain fentanyl, carfentanil or any other analogs, adhering to a DEA warning broadcast nationwide. Testing is now done at the Kentucky State Police forensic lab in Frankfort.

DEA agents use breathing masks and gloves and don't field test, Scott said.

When the suspected drug dealer in South Louisville cautioned police last summer that his heroin was laced with fentanyl, the investigators summoned specially trained LMPD narcotics detectives to collect the evidence while wearing white hazardous materials suits previously used when entering meth labs.

Much of the fentanyl here is believed to have come from Mexican cartels, said Duncan, the narcotics supervisor. But some labs have been detected in other parts of the United States, according to a DEA report.

While Louisville officers haven't encountered any fentanyl labs in the city, Velten said, "it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when."

He's equipped the narcotics unit with naloxone and encouraged detectives to carry it in the field.

"You can take a bag of fentanyl and a bag of cocaine and you’re not going to be able to tell the difference,” he said.

"One can kill everybody in a city block."

Seeking help

By the numbers

325 — overdoses in Jefferson County last year

139 — fentanyl-related overdoses last year

4 — minutes before brain damage can occur after someone stops breathing

9 — overdose patients rushed into Norton Audubon Hospital on a single night in August

688 — doses of an antidote for heroin, fentanyl and other opioids administered by LMPD

