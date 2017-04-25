WTSP
'Stealthing' -- the practice of removing condoms during sex -- is on the rise

10News staff , WTSP 11:19 AM. EDT April 25, 2017

There’s a disturbing new trend with dangerous consequences.  Men are taking off their condoms during consensual sex, then bragging about it online.

It’s called ‘stealthing.’  According to Alexandra Brodsky, who conducted a study on the practice,  the act could violate several civil and criminal laws.

Brodsky details stealthing in a report she did for Columbia Journal of Gender and Law.  In it, she profiles a doctoral student named Rebecca.  While she's not studying, Rebecca works for a local rape crisis hotline.  She hears about  stealthing a lot from students and says often times, callers start with, ‘I’m not sure this is rape, but…’

Rebecca says she was a victim of stealthing when she was a freshmen.   According to Brodsky, the law is largely silent on it.

You can read the full report from Brodsky here.  

 

 

