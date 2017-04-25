'Stealthing' -- the practice of removing condoms during sex -- is on the rise

(Thinkstock)

There’s a disturbing new trend with dangerous consequences. Men are taking off their condoms during consensual sex, then bragging about it online.

It’s called ‘stealthing.’ According to Alexandra Brodsky, who conducted a study on the practice, the act could violate several civil and criminal laws.

Brodsky details stealthing in a report she did for Columbia Journal of Gender and Law. In it, she profiles a doctoral student named Rebecca. While she's not studying, Rebecca works for a local rape crisis hotline. She hears about stealthing a lot from students and says often times, callers start with, ‘I’m not sure this is rape, but…’

Rebecca says she was a victim of stealthing when she was a freshmen. According to Brodsky, the law is largely silent on it.

You can read the full report from Brodsky here.

