Woman fired for giving President Trump the middle finger

TOPSHOT - A woman on a bike gestures with her middle finger as a motorcade with US President Donald Trump departs Trump National Golf Course October 28, 2017 in Sterling, Virginia. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, This content is subject to copyright.)

STERLING, VA (WUSA9) - STERLING, Va. -- Her middle finger salute for the President has now cost her her job, but Juli Briskman says she has no regrets. And no apologies.



In fact, the Sterling woman says she'd do it again.



This photo of Briskman went viral on line -- to both cheers and jeers.



Now we know it's Briskman on a bicycle flipping off the President on October 28, as he returned from golfing at his course in Loudoun County.

She told her employer, Akima LLC it was her, and Akima fired her for violating it's social media policy. Even though it was her day off and there was nothing on her page that tied her to the company.

© 2017 WUSA-TV