Steve Bannon had portrait of himself as Napoleon, report says

White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon hung an oil painting of himself dressed as Napoleon on his office wall in the before the 2016 election, according to a report from New York Magazine.

The revelation comes from an article by Joshua Green adapted from his upcoming book Devil’s Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, and the Storming of the Presidency.

The article describes Bannon's recent resurgence since reports in April said he had fallen out of President Trump's favor. While listing the qualities that drew Bannon and Trump together after their first meeting in 2010 Green says Bannon, like Trump, "had a healthy self-regard." The Napoleon painting was cited as evidence of that egotism.

"On his office wall hung an oil painting of Bannon dressed as Napoleon in his study at the Tuileries, done in the style of Jacques-Louis David’s famous neoclassical painting," Green reported.

The painting was a gift to the former Breitbart editor from Nigel Farage, one of the leaders of the Brexit campaign to withdraw the United Kingdom from the European Union, the magazine reported.

The report did not mention the current location of the painting. Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold challenged Twitter users to contact him with any information on its current whereabouts.

Napoleon, a military leader who seized power and declared himself emperor, is not often seen as one of history's heroes. But Bannon has not shied away from being identified with infamous figures.

"Darkness is good," Bannon told the Hollywood Reporter in November. "Dick Cheney. Darth Vader. Satan. That's power."

