Police: Facebook killer takes his life after chase

WKYC-TV Staff , WTSP 12:44 PM. EDT April 18, 2017

ERIE, PA. - Steve Stephens, the man wanted for killing a 74-year-old man and uploading the video to Facebook Easter Sunday, has been found dead inside a car in Erie, Pennsylvania.

According to GoErie.com, he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a white Ford Fusion near Buffalo and Downing Avenue just after 11 a.m. Tuesday. No other news organizations have confirmed the identity.

The car was headed westbound into Erie and is stopped in the westbound lane of Buffalo Road across from Burton Elementary School, according to GoErie. The school grounds have been blocked off.

The Cleveland Mayor's Office has announced plans for a news conference at noon.

