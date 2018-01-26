Still waiting for a refund from Legendary Journeys? Here's two options

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Florida consumer alert issued against Legendary Journeys has given customers two options for get their money back.
The Sarasota travel agency's sudden closure in October 2017 resulted in upset customers seeking refunds.
Refunds for Travel Deposits:
Customers must file a proof of claim form in the court proceeding by May 14 and submit the claim to the assignee, Larry S. Hyman, or the claim will be barred.
Claims can be submitted either by email or mail to:
Mr. Larry S. Hyman, Assignee
P.O. Box 18625
Tampa. FL 33679
Email: Office@LarryHymanCPA.com
Questions about claims or the claims process should be directed to Hyman’s office at (813) 875-2701.
Refunds for Travel Insurance Premiums
The Florida Department of Financial Services, the state agency responsible for licensing insurance firms in Florida, is assisting eligible consumers with refunds for travel insurance premiums.
- Submitting an online complaint
- Sending an email to Consumer.Services@MyFloridaCFO.com
- Sending documents to 200 East Gaines St., Tallahassee, Fla. 32399
- Faxing documents to (850) 413-1550 or calling the department's Insurance Consumer Helpline at (877) 693-5236 or at (850) 413-3089 if calling from outside of Florida.
