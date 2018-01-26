Still waiting for a refund from Legendary Journeys? Here's two options

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Florida consumer alert issued against Legendary Journeys has given customers two options for get their money back.

The Sarasota travel agency's sudden closure in October 2017 resulted in upset customers seeking refunds.

Refunds for Travel Deposits:

Customers must file a proof of claim form in the court proceeding by May 14 and submit the claim to the assignee, Larry S. Hyman, or the claim will be barred.



Claims can be submitted either by email or mail to:

Mr. Larry S. Hyman, Assignee

P.O. Box 18625

Tampa. FL 33679

Email: Office@LarryHymanCPA.com

Questions about claims or the claims process should be directed to Hyman’s office at (813) 875-2701.

Refunds for Travel Insurance Premiums

The Florida Department of Financial Services, the state agency responsible for licensing insurance firms in Florida, is assisting eligible consumers with refunds for travel insurance premiums.

Consumers may receive an email from ConsumerServices@MyFloridaCFO.com providing more information on how to request a refund of any travel insurance premiums paid for policies relating to canceled Legendary Journeys trips.

Consumers may also call the DFS Consumer Helpline at (877) 693-5236 or at (850) 413-3089 if calling from outside of Florida to obtain additional information.

DFS is asking consumers to submit a copy of their travel insurance purchase receipt and supporting documentation to the department for review, including trip confirmation receipts and any other documentation that confirms the purchase of travel insurance.

Consumers can submit documents to DFS by:

Submitting an online complaint

Sending an email to Consumer.Services@MyFloridaCFO.com

Sending documents to 200 East Gaines St., Tallahassee, Fla. 32399

Faxing documents to (850) 413-1550 or calling the department's Insurance Consumer Helpline at (877) 693-5236 or at (850) 413-3089 if calling from outside of Florida.

