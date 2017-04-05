Storms cause power outages throughout Tampa Bay area

(Photo: Duke Energy)

Storms caused power outages throughout the Tampa Bay area Thursday morning.

Duke Energy says customers in Pinellas, Highlands and Citrus counties are without power. In Pinellas, 5,983 customers are currently affected, according to the company. The Feather Sound neighborhood has the largest outage, with around 2,000 customers affected. In Highlands, 14 customers are without power, while 1,496 are affected in Citrus.

TECO Energy reports 5,118 residents are without power. The outages are affecting residents in Tampa, Gibsonton, Brandon and other Hillsborough County cities.

