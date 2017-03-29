Strep turns to amputation in two separate cases

(GoFundMe)

Diagnosed with strep throat, two people now without fingers and toes

Kevin Breen was an active, hard-working 44-year-old husband and father who loved to spend time with his family on the lake water skiing and surfing, according to a Go Fund Me page.

But in December, he was rushed to an urgent care with flu-like symptoms and stomach pain. He was sent home only to go back to the ER hours later where he was diagnosed with acute mild pancreatitis and admitted to the hospital.

Doctors diagnosed him with a streptococcal (strep) infection. It was never found in his blood, so the source is still unknown.

According to the doctors, Kevin is the second documented male in the world for this to happen to.

After about a month at rehab, Kevin was discharged home to start his next journey. What lies ahead for Kevin is at least 4 surgeries: complete amputation of his left hand, amputation of multiple fingers on the right and partial amputation of both his feet.

Then there’s Shelby Smith, who also battled a rare strain of strep, as well as staph that had gotten into her bloodstream, according to her GoFundMe Page. Her family was told that 60 percent of patients who get sick do not survive and of those who do survive end up with some type of organ damage.

She was very lucky and did not have any lasting organ damage, however the medications that were used to keep her heart pumping pulled the blood from her extremities, compromising her circulation in her fingers and toes. She ended up with permanent damage on six fingers and two toes.

On Jan 18, she underwent surgery for partial amputation. She lost the first knuckle on her left index finger as well as her right pinkie, index and thumb. She lost half of her right ring finger and almost 2/3 of her right middle finger. In addition, she lost 1 ½ of her small toes on her left foot.

Although these severe cases of strep are rare, doctors recommend seeking medical attention when someone rapidly begins to feel unwell from a sore throat.

Symptoms of strep throat include pain when swallowing, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, fever over 101 degrees Fahrenheit and white or yellow spots on the back of a bright red throat. Strep throat can be passed between people through breathing, coughing or sneezing. Handwashing is an effective way to reduce the risk of spreading the infection to others.

