High wind causes damage in Pasco, forces Skyway to temporarily close

Strong wind caused problems across Tampa Bay overnight.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, winds knocked down a power pole and ripped apart a carport in the 12700 block of Litewood Drive in Hudson. There was also a report of part of a roof and carport ripped off by the wind in New Port Rickey. In all, Pasco Emergency Services received reports of up to 6 homes damaged from the wind.

Some wind gusts overnight were reported as high as 65 miles per hour, with sustained winds of 50 miles per hour in west Pasco County.

The high wind forced the closure of the Skyway Bridge a little before 2am. It was reopened a few hours later, but officials say if you’re driving over it, use caution. And it may be closed again if it’s deemed too dangerous to drive on.

