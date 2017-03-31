Students suspended over 'cotton picking' promposal

A promposal has gotten two South Florida students in trouble because of racial overtones.

According to a story on Yahoo, the photo, posted on Twitter, shows three girls, two white and one black, at Monarch High School in Coconut Creek holding a sign reading, "You may be picking cotton, but we're picking you to go to prom with us."

Twitter reaction was strongly against the photo, and many were disturbed by the presence of the black teen in the photo.

WPLG reported two of the girls have been suspended, and that the girls have apologized for the photo.

One of the girls' fathers told the station that the sign was directed at the black teen, whose is heir to her grandmother's cotton farm and was not planning to go to the prom. The father called it an inside joke that was not meant to be seen by others.

© 2017 WTSP-TV