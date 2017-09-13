WTSP
Close
Weather Alert 20 weather alerts
Close

Study: Grandparents who babysit grandchildren may live longer

Staff , WTSP 12:43 AM. EDT September 14, 2017

Findings from a study show grandparents who care for their grandchildren may live longer.

The Berlin Aging Study involved more than 500 people aged 70 or older.

The study found among those subjects who took on a role as a caretaker lowered their risk of dying over a 20-year period by about 37 percent compared to those who did not provide childcare.

Half of the grandparents who were caretakers were still alive 10 years after the study began.

Taking care of kids keeps them physically active and helps relieve stress.

The study is published in the journal Evolution and Human Behavior.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Startling number of grandparents fight to see their grandchildren

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories