Study: Grandparents who babysit grandchildren may live longer

Baby sleeps on grandmother's shoulder (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

Findings from a study show grandparents who care for their grandchildren may live longer.

The Berlin Aging Study involved more than 500 people aged 70 or older.

The study found among those subjects who took on a role as a caretaker lowered their risk of dying over a 20-year period by about 37 percent compared to those who did not provide childcare.

Half of the grandparents who were caretakers were still alive 10 years after the study began.

Taking care of kids keeps them physically active and helps relieve stress.

The study is published in the journal Evolution and Human Behavior.

