Study: Pot use dramatically increases risk of high blood pressure death

A new study suggests people who smoke marijuana run three times the risk of dying from high blood pressure from those who don’t.

That’s the findings in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. In the study, scientists add the risk of dying from hypertension grow with each year of smoking pot.

Of 1,200 people tested, those who smoked marijuana were 3.4 times more likely to die from hypertension. On top of that, it found the risk of suffering a fatal blood pressure condition went up by 1.04 times for each year the person smoked.

The study, however, did not find a link between marijuana and death from heart disease or strokes.

