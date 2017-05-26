SARASOTA, Fla. -- Monday is a federal holiday, and that means families will get together for a long weekend. Food is a big part of those get-togethers.

If you are getting the grill ready this weekend Scott McGowan, owner of The Butcher’s Block, shares how to find, and cook, the perfect cuts of meat.

Grilling, he says, starts with the right cut of meat.

“We’ve got beautiful baby back ribs all corn fed all natural product, no hormones, nor preservatives."

Isabel Mascareñas: When grilling ribs what’s your best advice to someone?

McGowan: Slow and low. Slow and low. Dry rub in the beginning and if you like them wet last 30 minutes baste with a sauce a couple of times turn out moist that way.

Mascareñas: How about cooking hamburgers?

McGowan: “ like a blend of chuck and brisket there’s beautiful fat in it not too dry and its moist on the grill.”

Mascareñas: What’s the most common mistake when grilling hamburgers?

McGowan: Most people pack them way too tight makes the hamburger patty when packed too tight makes them a little tough … overpacking them and overcooking them.

Mascareñas: Steaks are popular for grilling too. Best cut?

McGowan: My favorite and best cut the Delmonico or rib eye. It has a lot fine marbling in it, beautiful prime rib. Another nice tender steak, the New York steak -- beautiful and well marbled as well be a little bit leaner than rib eye. Another nice great steak a lot people like to do whole and popular in California is the tri-tip. It has the finest marble you can see … and it has a fat cover on the opposite side gets crispy when grilling.”

Mascareñas: When grilling, gas or charcoal?

McGowan: Charcoal! I like my lump charcoal. You can use gas most do due to the convenience thing, but if I’m looking for true BBQ flavor definitely the way to go is lump charcoal.

