Summit helps minority males succeed in college

St. Petersburg, Fla. – Hillsborough Community College is gearing up for its 11th annual Black, Brown & College Bound Summit on February 22 – 25. The summit is aimed at helping minority males succeed in college. “Why is it needed? Minority males are a disappearing breed in higher education,” said HCC President Ken Atwater.

Students attending will receive inspiration and tips on how to keep on track in school. “We have an incredible lineup of experts and researchers that give the latest, best, effective practices to improve and motivate minority males to enroll in college and complete college and go on to a fruitful career path,” said Summit Administrator Joan Holmes.

Education professionals from around the nation are also expected to attend. They’ll learn how to help young men succeed on their own campuses.

The summit is known for bringing in high-profile speakers and this year’s highlight is a keynote address by singer John Legend. “He is a strong, strong advocate for civil rights and education,” explains Atwater.

