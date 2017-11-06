WTSP
Sumter County man accused of murder remains on the run

WTSP 2:46 PM. EST November 06, 2017

Investigators hope you can help them find a suspected killer.

The photo here is of Larry Darnell Peavy of Bushnell.   Sumter County detectives say he’s a suspect in the murder of a 16-year-old female, found dead on Sunday.

Details haven’t been released about how the person’s death.  The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Peavy was last seen driving a gray 1997 Nissan Sentra with license number 2295UJ.

Anyone who knows where he is should call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621.

