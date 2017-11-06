Sumter County man accused of murder remains on the run

Investigators hope you can help them find a suspected killer.
The photo here is of Larry Darnell Peavy of Bushnell. Sumter County detectives say he’s a suspect in the murder of a 16-year-old female, found dead on Sunday.
Details haven’t been released about how the person’s death. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.
Peavy was last seen driving a gray 1997 Nissan Sentra with license number 2295UJ.
Anyone who knows where he is should call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs