Sun City Center man missing, deputies say

John F. Gibson

A Sun City Center man suffering from Alzheimer's has been missing since Thursday afternoon, and Hillsborough County deputies are asking for help to locate him.

John F. Gibson, 92, left his home in the 2200 block of New Bedford Drive about 2 p.m. in his tan, four-door 2009 Toyota Camry. He was supposed to travel to the Wimauma Walmart, then the Sun City Center Post Office, and then return home. But he did not return.

Gibson was diagnosed with Alzheimer's approximately three years ago and his cognitive abilities continue to decline. He does not have a cell phone or GPS in his car.

Gibson is white, 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He has silver hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing tan corduroy pants, a blue flannel shirt and a light blue jacket.



Anyone with information about Gibson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

