Sunday Conversation: USF data system tracks, predicts student success

The University of South Florida is always on the cutting edge.

Now they have a new metric system that lets them closely track and predict student success. This allows school staff to see when a student is receiving bad grades or when a student signs up for the wrong class.

In the April 2 Sunday Conversation, 10 News Reporter Jenny Dean talked with Education Reporter Clair McNeill about how the program works and the potential for privacy concerns.

