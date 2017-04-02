Sunday Conversation: USF data system tracks, predicts student success

The University of South Florida is always on the cutting edge.
Now they have a new metric system that lets them closely track and predict student success. This allows school staff to see when a student is receiving bad grades or when a student signs up for the wrong class.
In the April 2 Sunday Conversation, 10 News Reporter Jenny Dean talked with Education Reporter Clair McNeill about how the program works and the potential for privacy concerns.
Read McNeill's full story here.
