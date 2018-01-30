Super Blue Blood Moon: What to expect in Tampa Bay

Skygazers in western Germany were treated to a rare astronomical event when a supermoon and lunar eclipse combined, showing Earth's satellite bathed in blood-red light on Sept. 28, 2015. (Photo: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - When you head out for work early Wednesday morning, you’re in for a triple treat: a super moon, blue moon and a total lunar eclipse.

NASA is calling it a super blue moon - a first in over 150 years.

But here’s the catch, there won’t be blood and it won’t be blue. But it will be super - for at least half the planet.

Hayley Aranco and her roommate are waiting in anticipating to see it.

“It hasn’t happened since 1866, so to be alive during something that’s rare to see is pretty cool,” Aranco said.

Moon differences

“If the moon is closest to us at the same time it’s a full moon, they have started calling that a super moon,” astronomy professor Craig Joseph said.

A blue moon is the term for the second full moon in a month. So the moon will not look blue, but more red.

“During a total lunar eclipse, the moon takes on a reddish, copper color. So that’s why they’re calling this a super blue blood moon,” Joseph said.

A total lunar eclipse happens when the earth moves between the sun and moon. The “show” is to watch the shadow of the earth moving across the surface of the moon. Half the planet will enjoy the moon turning a reddish color for just over an hour.

The 'show' in Tampa Bay

For Tampa Bay, it will be less than spectacular. It will look much like a full moon - which is still pretty cool - but the best view in the U.S. will be along the west coast.

“Unfortunately for us in Florida it’s not going to look red either because this eclipse will begin just shortly before the moon sets,” Joseph said.

If you are up looking at the moon Wednesday, you’ll also see Jupiter, Mars and Saturn.

Just look southeast.

And if you don’t know which direction that is, it’s to the left of the moon.

