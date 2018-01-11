Surveillance video shows dramatic attempted robbery at Tampa cell phone store

(Photo: KINCHELOE, MELISSA D)

TAMPA, FLA-- On Dec. 22 two men walked into the Cell Tech store at 7802 Rideout Rd. in Tampa and attempted an armed robbery. Now police are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects.

Surveillance video shows a partial scene as the two men walk into the store and jump the counter. Next we see the clerk struggle with the suspect who had the gun. According to the police report the man who had the gun hit the clerk on the head with the weapon, then we see the clerk run and duck behind a cabinet as the perpetrator points a gun at him. Then the video stops.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's say both suspects are black males. One was wearing yellow Gloves, a white tank top on top of a long sleeved black shirt, gray sweatpants, white shoes and green ski mask.

The other man, who was armed, was wearing one gray glove with black interior, a black jacket, gray or tan sweatpants, blue Nike shoes and green ski mask. Police say that those Nikes were bright blue so they "stand out" and they're hoping that someone may be able to identify this suspect by those shoes.

The two drove off in a a silver or light blue Hyundai which police say was parked at a vacant residence south of the store.

Anyone with any information about the suspects are asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. You may also send an anonymous tip from a smart phone using HCSOSheriff app or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). Anyone with information that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward.

