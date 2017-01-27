Suspect arrested in fatal DUI hit and run crash which killed college student

Scott Thomas Yutzy Jr. (Photo: Florida Highway Patrol)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- An arrest has been made in the fatal vehicle-vs.-pedestrian crash which killed Pasco-Hernando State College student Brooke Ashlee Gonzalez on April 25, 2016.

Scott Thomas Yutzy Jr. 22, of Lakeland was found in Bartow, Fla. by local authorities and placed under arrest on Monday.

He is accused of driving under the influence when he lost control of his Ford Escort on State Road 52 approaching Chenwood Avenue in Hudson. The Escort went onto the sidewalk and fatally struck 19-year-old Gonzalez, of Citra.

Brooke Ashlee Gonzalez

Yutzy Jr. is charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

