Suspect arrested in home invasion near USF

A suspect has been arrested in a home invasion near the University of South Florida campus, but one suspect remains at large, Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies said Saturday.

Juan Antonio Bracero, 18, whose address is listed as at large, was arrested Saturday morning and charged with armed robbery, armed burglary, possession of marijuana and petit theft.

Deputies said that two men kicked in the front door of the apartment at 3705 Legacy Square around 9:30 a.m in an incident deputies described as drug-related. One suspect was armed with a gun.

One resident was home at the time. The victim was involved in a brief struggle with one of the suspects but was able to escape the apartment with only minor abrasions to their back and legs.

The search continues for the second suspect. If you have information, contact HCSO at 813-247-8200 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 800-873-8477, online or through the P3Tips mobile app.

