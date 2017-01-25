Suspect charged in armed holdup of woman

Austin Tyler Wilson (Photo: Tampa Police Department)

TAMPA -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a January 18 armed robbery of a woman who was walking home in South Tampa.

Tampa Police Department said that Austin Tyler Wilson, 19, of Tampa, allegedly placed a handgun to the side of the victim's head in broad daylight near South Marti Street and West Estrella Street and demanded she give over her purse. She was not injured in the holdup and police were able to locate her purse a short distance away from the robbery.

Wilson was identified through a partial recollection of a license tag from the vehicle the suspect used to leave the scene.

Police arrested Wilson Monday and have charged him with robbery with a firearm.

(© 2017 WTSP)