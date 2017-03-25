Suspect dressed as 'Joker' arrested for wearing mask in public

Jeremy Putnam, 31

WINCHESTER, Va. -- It’s an unusual case out of Virginia. A sword-wielding man dressed as ‘the Joker’ was arrested

Police say Jeremy Putnam, 31, was had the Joker makeup on, while wearing a black cape and carrying a sword Friday when Winchester officers spotted him.

He was arrested and charged with wearing a mask in public. Bond was set at $2,000. The charge is a Class 6 felony and is punishable by up to five years in jail.

Police say they’ve received similar reports over the past week, but don't have any other suspects.

The Virginia mask law reads, in part, “It shall be unlawful for any person over 16 years of age, with the intent to conceal his identity, wear any mask, hood, or other device, whereby a substantial portion of the face is hidden or covered, so as to conceal the identity of the wearer, to be or appear in any public place, or upon any private property in this Commonwealth, without first having obtained from the owner or tenant thereof consent to do so in writing.

© 2017 WTSP-TV