Suspect fatally shot by marshals, deputies identified

The suspect who was fatally shot after opening fire on US marshals and deputies has been identified, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said Anthony Wallace, 44, of Spring Hill died Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, marshals and deputies tried to serve a warrant in the Trillium subdivision on Wallace on several counts of sexual battery on a charge. They tried to conduct a traffic stop, and gunfire was exchanged.

As per department policy, the three deputies involved were placed on paid administrative leave as the incident is investigated by the sheriff's office, FDLE and the State Attorney's Office:

Sgt. Tom Brooks, 49, who has been with the sheriff's office since 1992. He is a member of the U.S. Marshals Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Sgt. William Powers, 39, who has been with the office since 1997.

Det. Willard "Brian" Stephens, 43, who has been with the office since 2004.

Two members of the marshals' service also fired at Wallace, but per agency policy their names have not been released.

