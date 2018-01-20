Suspect in critical condition after being shot by Polk Co. deputies

LAKE WALES, Fla. -- A suspect is in the hospital after being shot by a Polk County deputy today.

It happened on Collage Hill Road in Lake Wales. According to investigators, the suspect shot at deputies. Deputies fired back, hitting the suspect. He was taken to Lake Wales Regional Medical Center, where he’s in critical condition.

At this point, we don’t know what led to the shooting. No deputies were injured.

We’re following this breaking story and will post updates as we get them.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WBIR.COM