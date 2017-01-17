Suspect in custody after man is shot at moblie home complex

police tape graphic

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- One man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound and another man was arrested in connection with the shooting in unincorporated Clearwater on Wednesday.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said there is no threat to the community following the shooting which took place around 1:10 p.m. at the Southern Comfort Mobile Home Park at 24479 U.S. Highway 19.

Deputies found one victim with a serious gunshot wound. He was transported to Mease Countryside Hospital.

Neither the victim nor the suspect were identified in the latest report from PCSO. Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

